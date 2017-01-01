Roasted Squash and Kale Salad

Preheat oven to 400°. Peel, seed, and cut butternut squash into 1-inch chunks. Toss with olive oil, brown sugar, salt, and pepper; bake for 25 minutes. Remove from oven; cool. Toss with kale, cucumber, and red onion. In a blender, purée low-sodium soy sauce, fresh lime juice, sesame oil, sugar, creamy peanut butter, fresh ginger, and water. Drizzle salad with dressing; serve.