Roasted Squash and Kale Salad

Quentin Bacon
Yield
Makes 4 servings (serving size: 1 1/2 cups)
Michelle Bernstein
March 2016

Using peanut butter in the dressings adds some healthy fat and delicious flavor to this roasted vegetable salad.

Recipe Is:
Low Cholesterol

Ingredients

  • 1 butternut squash
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 3 tablespoons brown sugar
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/3 teaspoon pepper
  • 1 pound kale, thinly sliced
  • 1 cucumber, peeled and julienned
  • 1/4 cup thinly sliced red onion
  • 2 teaspoons low-sodium soy sauce
  • 1 tablespoon fresh lime juice
  • 2 teaspoons sesame oil
  • 1 teaspoon sugar
  • 2 tablespoons creamy peanut butter
  • 2 teaspoons fresh ginger
  • 1 tablespoon water

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 299
  • Fat per serving 14g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 8g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 3g
  • Protein per serving 8g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 42g
  • Fiber per serving 8g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 3mg
  • Sodium per serving 325mg
  • Calcium per serving 237mg

How to Make It

Preheat oven to 400°. Peel, seed, and cut butternut squash into 1-inch chunks. Toss with olive oil, brown sugar, salt, and pepper; bake for 25 minutes. Remove from oven; cool. Toss with kale, cucumber, and red onion. In a blender, purée low-sodium soy sauce, fresh lime juice, sesame oil, sugar, creamy peanut butter, fresh ginger, and water. Drizzle salad with dressing; serve.

