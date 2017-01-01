- Calories per serving 299
- Fat per serving 14g
- Saturated fat per serving 2g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 8g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 3g
- Protein per serving 8g
- Carbohydrate per serving 42g
- Fiber per serving 8g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 3mg
- Sodium per serving 325mg
- Calcium per serving 237mg
Roasted Squash and Kale Salad
Quentin Bacon
Using peanut butter in the dressings adds some healthy fat and delicious flavor to this roasted vegetable salad.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 400°. Peel, seed, and cut butternut squash into 1-inch chunks. Toss with olive oil, brown sugar, salt, and pepper; bake for 25 minutes. Remove from oven; cool. Toss with kale, cucumber, and red onion. In a blender, purée low-sodium soy sauce, fresh lime juice, sesame oil, sugar, creamy peanut butter, fresh ginger, and water. Drizzle salad with dressing; serve.