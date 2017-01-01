- Calories per serving 179
- Fat per serving 9g
- Saturated fat per serving 6g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 2g
- Carbohydrate per serving 24g
- Fiber per serving 2g
- Cholesterol per serving 35mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 60mg
- Calcium per serving 25mg
Brownies with Butterscotch Drizzle
Prep: 15 minutes; Cook: 39 minutes.
Using some bittersweet chocolate in addition to unsweetened chocolate helped us cut the sugar almost in half.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 325°. Lightly coat an 8-inch baking pan with cooking spray.
Melt butter with chocolate in a medium saucepan over low heat. Remove pan from heat, and stir in sour cream, sugars, eggs, and vanilla until well-combined. Stir in flour, salt, and chocolate chips.
Pour batter into prepared pan; bake in middle of oven until a toothpick comes out clean (about 35 minutes).
Cool brownies in a pan; cut into 16 squares. Melt butterscotch chips in a small pan over low heat, stirring (about 4 minutes). Add milk, and whisk until smooth. Pour butterscotch into a ziptop plastic bag; snip end off one of the bottom corners. Stack brownies (2-4 in each stack); drizzle each stack with butterscotch.