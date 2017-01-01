String Bean and Fingerling Potato Salad with Shrimp

Yield
Makes 4 servings Serving size: 1 1/4 cups
March 2016

Prep: 8 minutes; Cook: 11 minutes; Total time: 15 minutes.

While the potatoes and beans are cooking, make the vinaigrette.

Recipe Is:
Low Saturated Fat

Ingredients

  • 1 pound fingerling potatoes, halved lengthwise
  • 1/2 pound thin string beans, trimmed and halved crosswise
  • 2 teaspoons Dijon mustard
  • 2 1/2 tablespoons cider vinegar
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon pepper
  • 2 tablespoons chopped fresh dill, divided
  • 3/4 pound medium shrimp, cooked, peeled, and deveined (about 17)
  • 3 tablespoons pecan halves, toasted

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 230
  • Fat per serving 8g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 5g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Protein per serving 17g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 23g
  • Fiber per serving 4g
  • Cholesterol per serving 126mg
  • Iron per serving 4mg
  • Sodium per serving 304mg
  • Calcium per serving 58mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Place potatoes in a saucepan; cover with water to 3 inches above potatoes. Bring to a boil; simmer potatoes just until tender (about 8 minutes). Add string beans; simmer until beans are crisp and tender (about 3 minutes). Drain.

Step 2

While potatoes cook, combine Dijon, vinegar, oil, salt, pepper, and 1 tablespoon dill; stir with a whisk. Set dressing aside.

Step 3

Place shrimp and potatoes-and-bean mixture on platter; drizzle with dressing. Garnish with pecans and remaining dill.

