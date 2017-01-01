- Calories per serving 233
- Fat per serving 7g
- Saturated fat per serving 1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 3g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 27g
- Carbohydrate per serving 16g
- Fiber per serving 2g
- Cholesterol per serving 63mg
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Sodium per serving 139mg
- Calcium per serving 42mg
Sautéed Zucchini with Lemon-Thyme Chicken
This delightful springtime recipe combines the savory flavors of sautéed zucchini and lemony chicken for a tasty weeknight or weekend meal.
Use whole-wheat couscous to add a few extra grams of figure-friendly fiber.
How to Make It
Place the lemon zest and thyme in a small bowl; toss. Sprinkle the chicken with salt and pepper on both sides. Sprinkle half of the lemon-and thyme mixture evenly onto one side of each cutlet. Heat the olive oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat; cook the chicken, herb side down, turning after 2 minutes. When the chicken is golden and cooked through (about 4 minutes), transfer to a cutting board. Cover chicken, and keep warm.
Bring 1/2 cup water to a boil in a small saucepan; gradually stir in the couscous. Remove pan from heat; cover and let stand 5 minutes. Fluff with a fork. Cover couscous, and keep warm.
Sauté the zucchini and squash (in the same skillet used for the chicken) over medium heat, stirring frequently, until golden and tender (about 4 minutes). Stir in the remaining lemon-and-thyme mixture, chicken broth, and couscous.
Spoon the couscous mixture evenly among 4 plates; top each with a chicken cutlet. Garnish with thyme.