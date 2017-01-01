Basil and Tomato Pizza

Quentin Bacon
Yield
Makes 4 servings (serving size: 2 slices)
Lori Powell
March 2016

Prep: 7 minutes; Cook: 8 minutes; Total time: 15 minutes.

Cut down on prep time by using a whole-wheat premade dough–it's full of fiber, but requires no time at all!

Ingredients

  • 1 (14-ounce) whole-wheat refrigerated pizza crust dough
  • All-purpose flour and cornmeal, as needed
  • 2 large garlic cloves, sliced
  • 1/2 cup preshredded part-skim mozzarella cheese (3 ounces)
  • 1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese
  • 1 1/2 ounces prosciutto
  • 3/4 pound assorted tomatoes, halved
  • 1/2 cup fresh basil leaves
  • 1/8 teaspoon crushed red pepper

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 318
  • Fat per serving 8g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 17g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 48g
  • Fiber per serving 6g
  • Cholesterol per serving 20mg
  • Iron per serving 3mg
  • Sodium per serving 575mg
  • Calcium per serving 195mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 550°. Place dough on a lightly floured surface; roll into a 13-inch round. Sprinkle a baking sheet with cornmeal, and place dough on top; top with remaining ingredients.

Step 2

Bake on bottom rack until cheese is melted and crust is crisp (about 8 minutes). Slice into 8 pieces; serve.

