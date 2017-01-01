- Calories per serving 318
- Fat per serving 8g
- Saturated fat per serving 3g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 17g
- Carbohydrate per serving 48g
- Fiber per serving 6g
- Cholesterol per serving 20mg
- Iron per serving 3mg
- Sodium per serving 575mg
- Calcium per serving 195mg
Basil and Tomato Pizza
Quentin Bacon
Prep: 7 minutes; Cook: 8 minutes; Total time: 15 minutes.
Cut down on prep time by using a whole-wheat premade dough–it's full of fiber, but requires no time at all!
How to Make It
Step 1
Preheat oven to 550°. Place dough on a lightly floured surface; roll into a 13-inch round. Sprinkle a baking sheet with cornmeal, and place dough on top; top with remaining ingredients.
Step 2
Bake on bottom rack until cheese is melted and crust is crisp (about 8 minutes). Slice into 8 pieces; serve.