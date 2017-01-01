- Calories per serving 375
- Fat per serving 12g
- Saturated fat per serving 2g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 7g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Protein per serving 29g
- Carbohydrate per serving 41g
- Fiber per serving 8g
- Cholesterol per serving 47mg
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Sodium per serving 306mg
- Calcium per serving 56mg
Fresh Corn With Avocado, Scallions, and Spiced Scallops
Quentin Bacon
Prep: 10 minutes; Cook: 5 minutes; Total time: 15 minutes.
Scallops are a good source of omega-3 fatty acids and make a tasty addition to seasonal corn and avocados.
How to Make It
Step 1
In a small bowl, toss avocado and lime juice.
Step 2
Sprinkle scallops with salt, pepper, and 1/2 teaspoon cumin. Heat oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add scallops; cook, turning once, until golden and cooked through (about 3 minutes).
Step 3
Transfer scallops to a plate. Add corn, scallion, white wine, and remaining cumin to skillet; cook corn until tender, stirring constantly (about 2 minutes).
Step 4
Spoon corn mixture onto 4 serving plates; top each with about 3 scallops.