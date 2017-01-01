- Calories per serving 192
- Fat per serving 7g
- Saturated fat per serving 2g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Protein per serving 20g
- Carbohydrate per serving 12g
- Fiber per serving 1g
- Cholesterol per serving 177mg
- Iron per serving 3mg
- Sodium per serving 297mg
- Calcium per serving 75mg
Shrimp Tartines with Slaw
Quentin Bacon
Prep: 7 minutes; Cook: 6 minutes; Total time: 13 minutes.
This sandwich keeps the slaw diet-friendly by using reduced-fat sour cream and delicious, fresh herbs.
How to Make It
Step 1
Combine first 5 ingredients. Cover and refrigerate until ready to use.
Step 2
Combine shrimp, oil, salt, and pepper in a bowl; toss gently. Preheat a lightly oiled grill pan or grill; cook shrimp about 4 minutes or until golden and cooked through (turning after 2 minutes). Transfer to a plate.
Step 3
Grill bread, cut sides down, until golden (about 2 minutes). Combine slaw and 1 tablespoon chilled sauce; toss gently. Spread sauce over bread; top with shrimp and slaw.