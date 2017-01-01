Mini Grilled Chicken Clubs

Quentin Bacon
Yield
Makes 4 servings (serving size: 1 sandwich)
Lori Powell
March 2016

Prep: 15 minutes; Cook: 5 minutes; Total time: 20 minutes.

This zucchini-based pesto adds low-cal, savory flavor to this lean club sandwich.

Ingredients

  • 1 small zucchini, chopped (1 cup)
  • 1 large garlic clove, chopped
  • 1/2 cup fresh basil leaves
  • 1/4 cup finely grated Parmesan cheese
  • 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil, plus more for grill
  • 4 chicken cutlets (3/4 pound total)
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon pepper
  • 4 small sandwich rolls, cut into thirds crosswise
  • 1 small tomato, cut into 8 thin slices

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 233
  • Fat per serving 9g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 4g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Protein per serving 23g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 16g
  • Fiber per serving 1g
  • Cholesterol per serving 52mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Sodium per serving 325mg
  • Calcium per serving 127mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Combine zucchini, garlic, basil, Parmesan, lemon juice, and 1 tablespoon oil in a food processor; process until smooth. Transfer to a small bowl.

Step 2

Preheat a lightly oiled grill over medium-high heat. Season chicken with salt and pepper; grill until golden and cooked through (about 4-5 minutes). Transfer to a cutting board; slice in half. Toast cut sides of rolls on grill until golden on one side (about 1 minute).

Step 3

Top bottoms of rolls with half of chicken and pesto; top with middle piece of roll. Layer rolls with remaining half of ingredients and tomato slices. Top with remaining part of roll. Serve.

