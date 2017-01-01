- Calories per serving 233
- Fat per serving 9g
- Saturated fat per serving 2g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 4g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Protein per serving 23g
- Carbohydrate per serving 16g
- Fiber per serving 1g
- Cholesterol per serving 52mg
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Sodium per serving 325mg
- Calcium per serving 127mg
Mini Grilled Chicken Clubs
Quentin Bacon
Prep: 15 minutes; Cook: 5 minutes; Total time: 20 minutes.
This zucchini-based pesto adds low-cal, savory flavor to this lean club sandwich.
How to Make It
Step 1
Combine zucchini, garlic, basil, Parmesan, lemon juice, and 1 tablespoon oil in a food processor; process until smooth. Transfer to a small bowl.
Step 2
Preheat a lightly oiled grill over medium-high heat. Season chicken with salt and pepper; grill until golden and cooked through (about 4-5 minutes). Transfer to a cutting board; slice in half. Toast cut sides of rolls on grill until golden on one side (about 1 minute).
Step 3
Top bottoms of rolls with half of chicken and pesto; top with middle piece of roll. Layer rolls with remaining half of ingredients and tomato slices. Top with remaining part of roll. Serve.