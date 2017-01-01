- Calories per serving 94
- Fat per serving 2g
- Saturated fat per serving 1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 4g
- Carbohydrate per serving 16g
- Fiber per serving 2g
- Cholesterol per serving 3mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 65mg
- Calcium per serving 32mg
Tomato Stacks
Make a colorful tomato salad by layering slices of panko-coated tomato slices with a mixture of bell peppers, arugula and horseradish sauce.
For less than 100 calories, enjoy this lycopene-packed lunch. Panko and horseradish add just the right kick to keep your taste buds satisfied.
How to Make It
Heat oil in a small nonstick skillet over medium-high heat; cook peppers and garlic, stirring until soft (about 4 minutes). Transfer to a bowl.
Combine sour cream and horseradish sauce. Chill until ready to use.
Preheat broiler; coat baking sheet with cooking spray. Place egg white and panko into separate shallow bowls. Dip tomatoes into egg white and coat in panko; place on prepared baking sheet. Broil 6 inches from heat about 1 minute or until panko is golden (turning after 30 seconds). Let tomatoes cool slightly on sheet.
Alternate breaded and unbreaded tomatoes with 1 teaspoon pepper mixture, 1/2 teaspoon horseradish sauce, and a few arugula leaves to create 4 stacks. Top with remaining unbreaded tomato slice and an arugula leaf.