Smoked Salmon-Wasabi Tea Sandwiches

Quentin Bacon
Prep Time
15 Mins
Yield
Makes 4 servings (serving size: 2 sandwiches)
Lori Powell
March 2016

Who needs cheese when you have avocado, wasabi, and lime juice spicing up your sandwich?

Recipe Is:
Low Cholesterol

Ingredients

  • 1/2 avocado, pitted and chopped
  • 1/2 teaspoon wasabi paste
  • 1 tablespoon fresh lime juice
  • 8 slices very thin white bread, crusts removed
  • 2 ounces thinly sliced smoked salmon
  • 4 thin slices red onion
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons each of chopped fresh chives, sesame seeds, and wasabi sesame seeds (such as Roland)

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 239
  • Fat per serving 10g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 5g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Protein per serving 12g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 28g
  • Fiber per serving 6g
  • Cholesterol per serving 3mg
  • Iron per serving 3mg
  • Sodium per serving 555mg
  • Calcium per serving 133mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Combine avocado, wasabi, and lime juice; mash with a fork until smooth. Spread 1 tablespoon avocado mixture on 4 bread slices. Top with smoked salmon and red onion.

Step 2

Top with 4 remaining bread slices; cut in half diagonally to form triangles. Spread one side of shorter edge of triangle with avocado mixture; dip edge into chives or sesame seeds, pressing to coat. Transfer to a platter; serve immediately.

