- Calories per serving 239
- Fat per serving 10g
- Saturated fat per serving 2g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 5g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Protein per serving 12g
- Carbohydrate per serving 28g
- Fiber per serving 6g
- Cholesterol per serving 3mg
- Iron per serving 3mg
- Sodium per serving 555mg
- Calcium per serving 133mg
Smoked Salmon-Wasabi Tea Sandwiches
Quentin Bacon
Who needs cheese when you have avocado, wasabi, and lime juice spicing up your sandwich?
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Step 1
Combine avocado, wasabi, and lime juice; mash with a fork until smooth. Spread 1 tablespoon avocado mixture on 4 bread slices. Top with smoked salmon and red onion.
Step 2
Top with 4 remaining bread slices; cut in half diagonally to form triangles. Spread one side of shorter edge of triangle with avocado mixture; dip edge into chives or sesame seeds, pressing to coat. Transfer to a platter; serve immediately.