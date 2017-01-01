Smoked Salmon-Wasabi Tea Sandwiches

Combine avocado, wasabi, and lime juice; mash with a fork until smooth. Spread 1 tablespoon avocado mixture on 4 bread slices. Top with smoked salmon and red onion.

Step 2

Top with 4 remaining bread slices; cut in half diagonally to form triangles. Spread one side of shorter edge of triangle with avocado mixture; dip edge into chives or sesame seeds, pressing to coat. Transfer to a platter; serve immediately.