Waffle Eggwiches

Quentin Bacon
Prep Time
10 Mins
Cook Time
12 Mins
Yield
Makes 4 servings (serving size: 1 waffle eggwich)
Lori Powell
March 2016

Craving breakfast for dinner? Starving after work? This filling treat is loaded with hunger-stopping protein.

Ingredients

  • 2 teaspoons olive oil, divided
  • 2 Canadian bacon slices
  • 2 large eggs
  • 3 large egg whites
  • 2 tablespoons chopped fresh chives
  • 1/4 teaspoon pepper
  • 8 frozen multigrain waffles, toasted (such as Van's)
  • 4 very thin slices reduced-fat Cheddar cheese (2 ounces)
  • 1/4 cup pure maple syrup

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 379
  • Fat per serving 15g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 4g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 18g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 47g
  • Fiber per serving 6g
  • Cholesterol per serving 122mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Sodium per serving 858mg
  • Calcium per serving 112mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 400°. Heat 1 teaspoon olive oil in a medium nonstick skillet over medium-high heat; cook bacon 3 minutes or until golden, turning occasionally. Transfer to a plate.

Step 2

In a large bowl, combine eggs, egg whites, chives, and pepper; stir well with a whisk. Add remaining 1 teaspoon oil to skillet; cook over medium-low heat, stirring until just cooked (about 5 minutes).

Step 3

Arrange 4 waffles on a baking sheet; top each with 1/4 of scrambled eggs, bacon, and cheese. Top with remaining 4 waffles; bake in middle of oven until cheese is melted and waffles are crisp (about 4 minutes). Drizzle with syrup; serve immediately.

