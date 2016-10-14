- Calories per serving 200
- Fat per serving 4g
- Saturated fat per serving 1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 6g
- Carbohydrate per serving 38g
- Fiber per serving 3g
- Cholesterol per serving 70mg
- Sodium per serving 95mg
- Rs per serving 1.7g
Sweet Potato Pudding
If you have a sweet tooth but are trying to maintain a healthy diet, this sweet potato pudding checks all the boxes for a delicious yet (relatively) low-calorie dessert.
The honey and sweet potatoes provide the sweet flavor you crave without the refined sugars. Since sweet potatoes are naturally sweet, this recipe slashes the sugar. Speed prep time by using the sweet potato you batch-cooked earlier in the week.
Yogurt lends the dish a creaminess without all the calories and fat in heavy cream. Finally, the combination of spices, like cinnamon, allspice, and ginger, will remind you of all your favorite Fall cheat day desserts…without the guilt! Watch the video for a step-by-step demonstration of the recipe.
This mouthwatering dish will satisfy lovers of crunchy pecans and spices—two great flavors of Fall. Divide this tasty side dish among 4 bowls, and top evenly with yogurt mixture for the ultimate culinary treat.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 350°. Coat a 11/2-quart baking dish with cooking spray.
Combine eggs, 3 tablespoons honey, milk, and bread in a large bowl. Beat with a mixer at x speed until smooth. Add sweet potato, vanilla, cinnamon, and allspice; beat until smooth. Pour into prepared baking dish. Scatter pecans and ginger over top. Bake at 350° for 25 minutes until pudding is set and slightly puffy (it will sink slightly as the pudding cools).
While pudding bakes, combine yogurt and remaining 1 tablespoon honey; stir until smooth. Divide pudding among 4 bowls, and top evenly with yogurt mixture.
