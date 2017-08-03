Raspberries with Chocolate Yogurt Mousse

Prep Time
5 Mins
Yield
1 serving
Health.com
March 2016

Flavor Greek-style yogurt with chocolate and raspberries for a low-calorie, great tasting mousse.

Cocoa powder adds MUFAs, the yogurt is rich in CLAs, and the raspberries pack plenty of fiber to make this a guiltless treat.

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup plain Greek-style low-fat yogurt
  • 1 tablespoon unsweetened cocoa
  • 1 tablespoon honey
  • 1/4 cup raspberries

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 170
  • Fat per serving 3g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0g
  • Protein per serving 11g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 29g
  • Fiber per serving 4g
  • Cholesterol per serving 10mg
  • Sodium per serving 40mg
  • Rs per serving 0g

How to Make It

Combine yogurt, cocoa, and honey in a small bowl. Top with raspberries.

