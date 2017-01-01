Merlot Strawberries with Whipped Cream

Jim Bathie
Prep Time
5 Mins
Cook Time
5 Mins
Yield
4 servings
March 2016

A decadent merlot sauce coats these fresh sweet strawberries and turns this bowl of fruit into a bona fide dessert. Finish with a dollop of whip cream.

Don’t worry about getting drunk: Boiling the sauce removes about 85 percent of the alcohol.

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup merlot
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • 2 tablespoons honey
  • 1/4 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 3 cups sliced strawberries
  • 1 cup whipped cream

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 140
  • Fat per serving 3.5g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving .5g
  • Protein per serving 1g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 22g
  • Fiber per serving 3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 10mg
  • Sodium per serving 20mg
  • Rs per serving 0g

How to Make It

Step 1

Bring merlot, lemon juice, and honey to a boil in a saucepan over high heat.

Step 2

Remove from heat; stir in vanilla. Drizzle over sliced berries.

Step 3

Top with whipped cream.

