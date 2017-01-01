- Calories per serving 170
- Fat per serving 4g
- Saturated fat per serving .5g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 4g
- Carbohydrate per serving 30g
- Fiber per serving 2g
- Cholesterol per serving 0mg
- Sodium per serving 15mg
- Rs per serving 1.3g
Maple Brown Rice Pudding
Photo: Jim Bathie
This recipe uses Resistant Starch-rich brown rice instead of the usual white. The almonds pack metabolism-boosting MUFAs, too, and the cinnamon will help steady blood sugar. To save time, use precooked packaged or frozen brown rice.
How to Make It
Step 1
Combine rice, milk, maple syrup, and cinnamon in a microwave-safe bowl.
Step 2
Microwave at HIGH 6 to 8 minutes, stirring occasionally, until most of milk is absorbed. Top with almonds.