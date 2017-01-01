Maple Brown Rice Pudding

Photo: Jim Bathie
Prep Time
5 Mins
Cook Time
10 Mins
Yield
4 serving
March 2016

This recipe uses Resistant Starch-rich brown rice instead of the usual white. The almonds pack metabolism-boosting MUFAs, too, and the cinnamon will help steady blood sugar. To save time, use precooked packaged or frozen brown rice.

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 cups cooked brown rice
  • 1/2 cup 1% low-fat milk
  • 3 tablespoons maple syrup
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 4 tablespoons sliced almonds

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 170
  • Fat per serving 4g
  • Saturated fat per serving .5g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 4g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 30g
  • Fiber per serving 2g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0mg
  • Sodium per serving 15mg
  • Rs per serving 1.3g

How to Make It

Step 1

Combine rice, milk, maple syrup, and cinnamon in a microwave-safe bowl.

Step 2

Microwave at HIGH 6 to 8 minutes, stirring occasionally, until most of milk is absorbed. Top with almonds.

