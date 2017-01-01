- Calories per serving 160
- Fat per serving 8g
- Saturated fat per serving 3g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 3.5g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.5g
- Protein per serving 5g
- Carbohydrate per serving 19g
- Fiber per serving 3g
- Cholesterol per serving 0mg
- Sodium per serving 40mg
- Rs per serving 1.7g
Dark Chocolate & Oat Clusters
Jim Bathie
What’s not to love about chocolate and peanut butter, especially when both are high in MUFAs? As a bonus, the oats provide resistant starch.
How to Make It
Step 1
Heat peanut butter, milk, and chocolate chips in a saucepan over low heat 3 minutes or until chips melt.
Step 2
Stir in oats. Remove from heat.
Step 3
With a spoon, small ice cream scoop, or melon baller, drop 8 ball-shaped portions on a wax paper−lined baking sheet. Let set in fridge 10 minutes.