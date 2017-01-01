Dark Chocolate & Oat Clusters

Jim Bathie
Prep Time
5 Mins
Cook Time
3 Mins
Total Time
10 Mins
Yield
4 servings
Health.com
March 2016

What’s not to love about chocolate and peanut butter, especially when both are high in MUFAs? As a bonus, the oats provide resistant starch.

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons peanut butter
  • 2 tablespoons 1% low-fat milk
  • 1/4 cup semisweet chocolate chips
  • 3/4 cup old-fashioned rolled oats

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 160
  • Fat per serving 8g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 3.5g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.5g
  • Protein per serving 5g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 19g
  • Fiber per serving 3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0mg
  • Sodium per serving 40mg
  • Rs per serving 1.7g

How to Make It

Step 1

Heat peanut butter, milk, and chocolate chips in a saucepan over low heat 3 minutes or until chips melt.

Step 2

Stir in oats. Remove from heat.

Step 3

With a spoon, small ice cream scoop, or melon baller, drop 8 ball-shaped portions on a wax paper−lined baking sheet. Let set in fridge 10 minutes.

