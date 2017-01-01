- Calories per serving 200
- Fat per serving 8g
- Saturated fat per serving 5g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0g
- Protein per serving 2g
- Carbohydrate per serving 29g
- Fiber per serving 4g
- Cholesterol per serving 0mg
- Sodium per serving 25mg
- Rs per serving 1g
Chocolate-Orange Spoonbread
Jim Bathie
Give old-fashioned cornmeal spoonbread a flavor update with the addition of dark chocolate and orange zest.
Resistant Starch-rich polenta makes this dish taste like dark chocolate−orange candy with a smooth puddinglike texture.
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Step 1
Preheat oven to 350°.
Step 2
Spread margarine along bottom and sides of a 3-quart baking dish. Add sugar, cornmeal, and 2 1/2 cups cold water; stir well with a whisk. Bake at 350° for 30 minutes. Remove from oven, and stir mixture carefully with a fork or whisk until smooth; bake an additional 15 minutes.
Step 3
Remove from oven, and stir until smooth. Add chocolate and orange zest; stir until chocolate melts completely. Serve warm or at room temperature.
The Carblovers Diet