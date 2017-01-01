- Calories per serving 160
- Fat per serving 6g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Saturated fat per serving 1g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 3.5g
- Protein per serving 4g
- Carbohydrate per serving 26g
- Fiber per serving 3g
- Cholesterol per serving 0mg
- Sodium per serving 20mg
- Rs per serving 4g
Banana Ice Cream
Jim Bathie
Make a super-quick frozen dessert by blending frozen banana slices with low-fat milk and topping with chopped walnuts.
Homemade ice cream is easier than you ever imagined. More important, this version is low in sugar and calories, and high in omega-3s, fiber, and Resistant Starch.
How to Make It
Place frozen banana pieces and milk in a blender or food processor; process until thick. Top with walnuts.
The Carblovers Diet