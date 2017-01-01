White Bean Salsa & Chips

Jim Bathie
Prep Time
10 Mins
Yield
4 servings
Health.com
March 2016

This easy snack gets you a third of your way to your RS goal for the day. It serves four, so make up a batch and keep the leftovers covered in the fridge.

Ingredients

  • 1 (15.5-ounce) can white beans, rinsed and drained
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lime juice
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1 plum tomato, diced
  • 2 scallions, finely diced
  • 20 corn chips

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 170
  • Fat per serving 4g
  • Saturated fat per serving .5g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0g
  • Protein per serving 7g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 20g
  • Fiber per serving 5g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0mg
  • Sodium per serving 230mg
  • Rs per serving 3g

How to Make It

Step 1

Combine beans, lime juice, and salt in a bowl. Mash with a potato masher until semi-smooth.

Step 2

Add tomato and scallions; stir to blend. Serve with chips.

