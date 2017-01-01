- Calories per serving 170
- Fat per serving 4g
- Saturated fat per serving .5g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0g
- Protein per serving 7g
- Carbohydrate per serving 20g
- Fiber per serving 5g
- Cholesterol per serving 0mg
- Sodium per serving 230mg
- Rs per serving 3g
White Bean Salsa & Chips
Jim Bathie
This easy snack gets you a third of your way to your RS goal for the day. It serves four, so make up a batch and keep the leftovers covered in the fridge.
How to Make It
Step 1
Combine beans, lime juice, and salt in a bowl. Mash with a potato masher until semi-smooth.
Step 2
Add tomato and scallions; stir to blend. Serve with chips.