Warm Pear with Cinnamon Ricotta

Photo: Jim Bathie
Prep Time
5 Mins
Cook Time
15 Mins
Yield
1 serving
Health.com
July 2010

This snack is rich in both fiber and CLA. The cinnamon will help control blood sugar, too.

Ingredients

  • 1 small pear, halved and cored
  • 1/4 cup part-skim ricotta cheese
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 170
  • Fat per serving 5g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 1.5g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0g
  • Protein per serving 8g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 27g
  • Fiber per serving 5g
  • Cholesterol per serving 20mg
  • Sodium per serving 80mg
  • Rs per serving 0g

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat broiler or toaster oven. Place pear on a baking sheet; broil 10 to 12 minutes until tender.

Step 2

Combine ricotta and cinnamon in a small bowl. Top warm pear with ricotta mixture.

CarbLovers Diet Cookbook

