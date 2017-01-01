- Calories per serving 170
- Fat per serving 1g
- Saturated fat per serving 0g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving .5g
- Protein per serving 6g
- Carbohydrate per serving 35g
- Fiber per serving 5g
- Cholesterol per serving 0mg
- Sodium per serving 490mg
- Rs per serving 2.1g
Creamy Sweet Potato Dip
Jim Bathie
This easy sweet potato dip uses roasted mashed sweet potato and Greek yogurt and is a great idea for a holiday appetizer.
This sweet and spicy snack will rev your metabolism with chipotle chili powder, while the sweet potato fills you up with RS. Speed prep time by using the sweet potato you batch-cooked earlier in the week.
How to Make It
Step 1
Preheat oven to 350°. Arrange pita pieces on a baking sheet; bake at 350º for 10 minutes until crisp.
Step 2
While pita bakes, combine sweet potato, yogurt, honey, chile powder, and salt in a small bowl; stir with a fork until smooth. Serve with warm pita chips.