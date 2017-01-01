- Calories per serving 180
- Fat per serving 3g
- Saturated fat per serving 0g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.5g
- Protein per serving 10g
- Carbohydrate per serving 29g
- Fiber per serving 10g
- Cholesterol per serving 0mg
- Sodium per serving 430mg
- Rs per serving 3.1g
Sunflower Lentil Spread
Jim Bathie
Lentils are a powerhouse provider of Resistant Starch. In this recipe, they help you get nearly a third of your way to your daily 10-gram goal.
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Step 1
Combine lentils, lemon juice, salt, and pepper in a blender; process until smooth.
Step 2
Stir in sunflower seeds, celery, scallions, and parsley.
Step 3
Microwave pita at HIGH 1 minute. Serve with spread.
Step 4
Watch the video: Sunflower Lentil Spread