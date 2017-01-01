Sunflower Lentil Spread

Jim Bathie
Prep Time
10 Mins
Yield
4 servings
Health.com
March 2016

Lentils are a powerhouse provider of Resistant Starch. In this recipe, they help you get nearly a third of your way to your daily 10-gram goal.

Ingredients

  • 1 (15-ounce) can lentils, rinsed and drained
  • 1 tablespoon lemon juice
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon pepper
  • 2 tablespoons sunflower seeds
  • 1 celery stalk, finely diced
  • 1 scallion, finely diced
  • 2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley
  • 2 pitas, halved

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 180
  • Fat per serving 3g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.5g
  • Protein per serving 10g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 29g
  • Fiber per serving 10g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0mg
  • Sodium per serving 430mg
  • Rs per serving 3.1g

How to Make It

Step 1

Combine lentils, lemon juice, salt, and pepper in a blender; process until smooth.

Step 2

Stir in sunflower seeds, celery, scallions, and parsley.

Step 3

Microwave pita at HIGH 1 minute. Serve with spread.

Step 4

Watch the video: Sunflower Lentil Spread  

