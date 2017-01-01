Seasoned Pita Chips

Cook Time
5 Mins
Yield
Makes: 1 serving
Health.com
March 2016

These spicy chips will kick-start your metabolism, satisfy your yearning for something crunchy, and supply you with a little Resistant Starch, too.

Ingredients

  • 1 whole-grain pita
  • Cooking spray
  • 1/4 teaspoon chili powder

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 160
  • Fat per serving 3.5g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 6g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 28g
  • Fiber per serving 4g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0mg
  • Sodium per serving 330mg
  • Rs per serving 1g

How to Make It

Step 1

Spray pita with cooking spray; sprinkle with chili powder.

Step 2

Cut pita into 6 triangles.

Step 3

Toast triangles on a baking sheet 5 minutes in toaster oven or broiler, turning once, until golden and crunchy.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up