- Calories per serving 160
- Fat per serving 3.5g
- Saturated fat per serving 0g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 6g
- Carbohydrate per serving 28g
- Fiber per serving 4g
- Cholesterol per serving 0mg
- Sodium per serving 330mg
- Rs per serving 1g
Seasoned Pita Chips
These spicy chips will kick-start your metabolism, satisfy your yearning for something crunchy, and supply you with a little Resistant Starch, too.
How to Make It
Step 1
Spray pita with cooking spray; sprinkle with chili powder.
Step 2
Cut pita into 6 triangles.
Step 3
Toast triangles on a baking sheet 5 minutes in toaster oven or broiler, turning once, until golden and crunchy.