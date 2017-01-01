- Calories per serving 160
- Fat per serving 2g
- Saturated fat per serving 1.5g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0g
- Protein per serving 1g
- Carbohydrate per serving 38g
- Fiber per serving 4g
- Cholesterol per serving 0mg
- Sodium per serving 0mg
- Rs per serving .2g
Coconut Dates
Jim Bathie
You’ll only need 3 ingredients—dates, puffed wheat cereal, and shredded coconut—for these super-easy, totally no-cook treats.
For best results, use Medjool dates for this recipe; they are extra plump and moist. You can keep the leftover coconut dates in the fridge for up to 10 days.
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Step 1
Place dates in a large bowl. Mash with fingers until dates form a ball.
Step 2
Add cereal; knead into dates.
Step 3
Form into 8 balls; roll each in coconut to coat.