- Calories per serving 490
- Fat per serving 6g
- Saturated fat per serving 1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 3.5g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 15g
- Carbohydrate per serving 90g
- Fiber per serving 7g
- Cholesterol per serving 0mg
- Sodium per serving 390mg
- Rs per serving 6.4g
Pizza Dough
1 1/2 pounds dough (enough for 3 thin 12-inch pizzas, 12 servings)
This simple dough packs in 7 grams of heart-healthy fiber.
How to Make It
Step 1
Combine water, yeast, and sugar in a small bowl. Let stand about 10 minutes or until yeast begins to foam.
Step 2
Combine flours and salt in bowl of a stand mixer fitted with a dough hook. Add yeast mixture and 2 teaspoons olive oil. Mix on low speed 2 to 3 minutes until dough has formed a ball and no longer feels sticky. Coat dough and insides of bowl with remaining 1 teaspoon olive oil. Cover with a towel and let rise in a warm place (85°), free from drafts, about 1 hour or until doubled in size.
Step 3
Refrigerate unused dough for up to 3 days in a zip-top plastic bag