Pizza Dough

Yield
1 pizza (8 ounces)
Health.com
March 2016

1 1/2 pounds dough (enough for 3 thin 12-inch pizzas, 12 servings)

This simple dough packs in 7 grams of heart-healthy fiber.

Ingredients

  • 1 cup warm water (just slightly warmer than body temperature, about 110°)
  • 2 teaspoons (about 1 package) active dry yeast
  • 1 teaspoon sugar
  • 2 cups all-purpose flour
  • 1 cup whole wheat or white flour
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil, divided

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 490
  • Fat per serving 6g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 3.5g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 15g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 90g
  • Fiber per serving 7g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0mg
  • Sodium per serving 390mg
  • Rs per serving 6.4g

How to Make It

Step 1

Combine water, yeast, and sugar in a small bowl. Let stand about 10 minutes or until yeast begins to foam.

Step 2

Combine flours and salt in bowl of a stand mixer fitted with a dough hook. Add yeast mixture and 2 teaspoons olive oil. Mix on low speed 2 to 3 minutes until dough has formed a ball and no longer feels sticky. Coat dough and insides of bowl with remaining 1 teaspoon olive oil. Cover with a towel and let rise in a warm place (85°), free from drafts, about 1 hour or until doubled in size.

Step 3

Refrigerate unused dough for up to 3 days in a zip-top plastic bag

