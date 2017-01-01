Pizza Dough

Combine water, yeast, and sugar in a small bowl. Let stand about 10 minutes or until yeast begins to foam.

Step 2

Combine flours and salt in bowl of a stand mixer fitted with a dough hook. Add yeast mixture and 2 teaspoons olive oil. Mix on low speed 2 to 3 minutes until dough has formed a ball and no longer feels sticky. Coat dough and insides of bowl with remaining 1 teaspoon olive oil. Cover with a towel and let rise in a warm place (85°), free from drafts, about 1 hour or until doubled in size.