White Pizza With Bacon, Blue Cheese, and Honey

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat oven to 400°.

Step 2 With a floured rolling pin, roll dough into a 12-inch circle; transfer to a 12-inch pizza stone or round baking pan. Bake at 400° for 5 to 7 minutes until crust begins to puff.

Step 3 Meanwhile, stir together ricotta cheese and honey. Remove crust from oven, and flip so bottom is now on top. Spread ricotta mixture evenly over crust. Top with 1/4 cup mozzarella, pear, Canadian bacon, and walnuts. Top with remaining 1/4 cup mozzarella and gorgonzola.

Step 4 Return pizza to oven; bake an additional 15 minutes until cheese is melted and bubbly. Allow pizza to set before slicing into 8 pieces.