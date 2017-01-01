White Pizza With Bacon, Blue Cheese, and Honey

Jim Bathie
Prep Time
15 Mins
Cook Time
20 Mins
Yield
4 servings
March 2016

If you don't want to make your own pizza dough, go ahead and use prepared, or even a whole wheat pita bread.

Ingredients

  • 8 ounces fresh pizza dough
  • 1/3 cup part-skim ricotta cheese
  • 1 tablespoon honey
  • 1/2 cup shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese, divided
  • 1 pear, cored and thinly sliced
  • 2 ounces Canadian bacon, finely chopped
  • 1/4 cup walnuts
  • 2 tablespoons Gorgonzola or other blue cheese
  • 6 cups mixed greens, divided
  • 2 cups broccoli florets, divided
  • 6 tablespoons low-fat balsamic vinaigrette, divided

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 370
  • Fat per serving 14g
  • Saturated fat per serving 4.5g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 4g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 4.5g
  • Protein per serving 17g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 50g
  • Fiber per serving 7g
  • Cholesterol per serving 25mg
  • Sodium per serving 770mg
  • Rs per serving 1.6g

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 400°.

Step 2

With a floured rolling pin, roll dough into a 12-inch circle; transfer to a 12-inch pizza stone or round baking pan. Bake at 400° for 5 to 7 minutes until crust begins to puff.

Step 3

Meanwhile, stir together ricotta cheese and honey. Remove crust from oven, and flip so bottom is now on top. Spread ricotta mixture evenly over crust. Top with 1/4 cup mozzarella, pear, Canadian bacon, and walnuts. Top with remaining 1/4 cup mozzarella and gorgonzola.

Step 4

Return pizza to oven; bake an additional 15 minutes until cheese is melted and bubbly. Allow pizza to set before slicing into 8 pieces.

Step 5

While pizza bakes, assemble side salads, using 1 1/2 cups greens, 1/2 cup broccoli, and 1 1/2 tablespoons dressing per serving.

