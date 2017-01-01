Baked Two-Cheese Penne with Roasted Pepper Sauce

How to Make It

Step 1 Heat oven to 350°. Coat an 8-inch square baking dish with cooking spray; set aside.

Step 2 Bring a large pot of water to a boil over high heat; add noodles, and cook 7 minutes or until al dente. Drain and set aside.

Step 3 Reduce heat to medium; add margarine, and cook until margarine melts. Add flour, salt, and pepper; cook 1 to 2 minutes until flour begin to brown. Stir in milk, 1/2 cup at a time, whisking well to ensure a smooth sauce. Stir in cheeses; whisk until completely melted. Stir in cooked noodles. Transfer mixture to prepared baking dish.

Step 4 Top noodles with breadcrumbs; bake at 350° for 20 minutes or until top begins to brown and cheese is bubbly.