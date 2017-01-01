- Calories per serving 420
- Fat per serving 14g
- Saturated fat per serving 6g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 4g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Protein per serving 17g
- Carbohydrate per serving 56g
- Fiber per serving 5g
- Cholesterol per serving 30mg
- Sodium per serving 570mg
- Rs per serving 2g
Baked Two-Cheese Penne with Roasted Pepper Sauce
You'll love this twist on the traditional macaroni and cheese, and so will your kids. Real cheese brings fat-burning CLA to the table.
How to Make It
Heat oven to 350°. Coat an 8-inch square baking dish with cooking spray; set aside.
Bring a large pot of water to a boil over high heat; add noodles, and cook 7 minutes or until al dente. Drain and set aside.
Reduce heat to medium; add margarine, and cook until margarine melts. Add flour, salt, and pepper; cook 1 to 2 minutes until flour begin to brown. Stir in milk, 1/2 cup at a time, whisking well to ensure a smooth sauce. Stir in cheeses; whisk until completely melted. Stir in cooked noodles. Transfer mixture to prepared baking dish.
Top noodles with breadcrumbs; bake at 350° for 20 minutes or until top begins to brown and cheese is bubbly.
While noodles bake, place roasted bell pepper and yogurt in a blender or food processor; process until smooth. Drizzle over squares of baked noodles and serve.