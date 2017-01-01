Baked Two-Cheese Penne with Roasted Pepper Sauce

Photo: Jim Bathie
Prep Time
10 Mins
Cook Time
15 Mins
Total Time
20 Mins
Yield
4 servings
Health.com
July 2010

You'll love this twist on the traditional macaroni and cheese, and so will your kids. Real cheese brings fat-burning CLA to the table.

Ingredients

  • 8 ounces dried whole wheat penne
  • 2 tablespoons trans fat-free margarine
  • 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 1/2 cup 1% low-fat milk
  • 1 ounce smoked Gouda, shredded (about 1/4 cup)
  • 2 ounces fontina cheese, shredded (about 1/2 cup)
  • 1/4 cup panko (Japanese breadcrumbs)
  • 1/2 cup roasted red bell pepper
  • 1 tablespoon plain Greek low-fat yogurt

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 420
  • Fat per serving 14g
  • Saturated fat per serving 6g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 4g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Protein per serving 17g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 56g
  • Fiber per serving 5g
  • Cholesterol per serving 30mg
  • Sodium per serving 570mg
  • Rs per serving 2g

How to Make It

Step 1

Heat oven to 350°. Coat an 8-inch square baking dish with cooking spray; set aside.

Step 2

Bring a large pot of water to a boil over high heat; add noodles, and cook 7 minutes or until al dente. Drain and set aside.

Step 3

Reduce heat to medium; add margarine, and cook until margarine melts. Add flour, salt, and pepper; cook 1 to 2 minutes until flour begin to brown. Stir in milk, 1/2 cup at a time, whisking well to ensure a smooth sauce. Stir in cheeses; whisk until completely melted. Stir in cooked noodles. Transfer mixture to prepared baking dish.

Step 4

Top noodles with breadcrumbs; bake at 350° for 20 minutes or until top begins to brown and cheese is bubbly.

Step 5

While noodles bake, place roasted bell pepper and yogurt in a blender or food processor; process until smooth. Drizzle over squares of baked noodles and serve.

CarbLovers Diet Cookbook

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up