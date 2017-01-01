Roasted Vegetables & Italian Sausage with Polenta

Jim Bathie
Prep Time
20 Mins
Cook Time
1 Hour 15 Mins
Yield
4 servings
March 2016

Serve Italian comfort food in a polenta dish with roasted vegetables and sausage.

Weï¿½ve shrunk the calorie count of this dish by using lean turkey sausage rather than its fattier, more caloric counterparts. To save time, use store-bought tube polenta.

Ingredients

  • Cooking spray
  • 4 cups water
  • 1 cup polenta
  • 1 small fennel bulb (about 1/2 pound), stem and fronds removed, sliced thin
  • 1 yellow or orange bell pepper, sliced (about 1 cup)
  • 1/2 red onion, sliced (about 1 cup)
  • 2 cups grape tomatoes, halved
  • 4 garlic cloves, crushed
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 1/2 teaspoon dried oregano
  • 4 (4-ounce) lean Italian turkey sausage links
  • 1 cup water
  • 2 tablespoon fresh chopped parsley (optional)

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 425ï¿½.

Step 2

Coat a 3-quart baking dish with cooking spray. Combine 4 cups water with cornmeal, and pour into prepared baking dish. Set aside.

Step 3

Slice fennel into very thin pieces. Place in a 9- x 13-inch baking dish. Add bell pepper, red onion, tomatoes, and garlic. Drizzle with olive oil and sprinkle with oregano. Toss to coat. Arrange turkey sausage on top, and add 1 cup water.

Step 4

Bake sausage and vegetables, uncovered, at 425ï¿½ for 20 minutes. Remove from oven; turn sausages and toss vegetables. Place half of vegetable mixture on top of sausages before returning dish to oven.

Step 5

Reduce oven temperature to 350ï¿½. Stir cornmeal mixture lightly and place in oven. Bake 45 minutes. Remove cornmeal from oven; stir gently with a fork and return to oven. Bake both dishes 10 additional minutes or until vegetables are completely soft and a thermometer inserted into the thickest part of a sausage registers 170ï¿½. Remove from oven.

Step 6

Stir polenta with a fork; add salt. Polenta will continue to thicken as it stands. Top polenta with chopped parsley, if desired Serve polenta and sausage topped with vegetables and pan sauce.

