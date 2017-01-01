- Calories per serving 400
- Fat per serving 9g
- Saturated fat per serving 1.5g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 4g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Protein per serving 28g
- Carbohydrate per serving 54g
- Fiber per serving 7g
- Cholesterol per serving 75mg
- Sodium per serving 390mg
- Rs per serving 2.9g
Roasted Pork Tenderloin with Apricot-Barley Pilaf
Tossing the barley into the pan after your pork is done roasting means that this dish doesnï¿½t waste a drop of flavor ï¿½ and youï¿½ll have fewer dishes to wash afterward, too.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 375 degrees.
Rub pork with olive oil, salt, and pepper to taste; set aside. Combine jam and soy sauce in a small bowl; set aside.
Heat a large heatproof nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add pecans and cook, tossing frequently, 3 to 5 minutes until fragrant. Transfer pecans to a plate; cool. Coarsely chop pecans, and set aside.
Return pan to heat, and add pork. Cook 5 minutes, turning every minute or 2 to brown evenly on all sides. To the pan, add jam mixture, celery, carrot, and onion; stir until jam melts and vegetables and pork are evenly coated with sauce. Stir in 3/4 cup water. Place pan in oven and bake at 375 degrees for 18 to 20 minutes or until a meat thermometer registers 160 degrees.
Remove pan from oven; transfer pork to plate. Cover loosely with foil and let rest 5 minutes.
While pork bakes, stir barley, apricots, and pecans into vegetable mixture (remember the handle of the pan will be very hot!). Stir in parsley. Carefully slice pork into 12 equal pieces. Serve on top of barley pilaf.