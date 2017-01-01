- Calories per serving 410
- Fat per serving 9g
- Saturated fat per serving 4g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 2.5g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving .5g
- Protein per serving 34g
- Carbohydrate per serving 48g
- Fiber per serving 9g
- Cholesterol per serving 55mg
- Sodium per serving 770mg
- Rs per serving 2.5g
Sirloin Salad with Blue Cheese Dressing & Sweet Potato Fries
Blue cheese? Steak? Fries?! Is this diet food? Yes. By baking the fries, you slash calories but sacrifice none of the flavor.
How to Make It
Preheat broiler. Spray sweet potato fries and steak with cooking spray. Place on separate baking sheets, and sprinkle with 1/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper. Broil vegetables 20 minutes, turning once. Cook steak simultaneously for 20 minutes, or until a meat thermometer inserted into the thickest part registers 160ï¿½ (medium) and fries until tender and crisp.
Combine yogurt, blue cheese, and remaining 1/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper. Toss with lettuce, tomato, and carrot.
Cut steak into strips. Top salad with steak and serve with sweet potato fries and ketchup.
The CarbLovers Diet