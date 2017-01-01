Madonna's Favorite Burrito

Place lentils in a pan over medium-low heat with just enough water to cover bottom, and warm slowly, stirring constantly; set aside. Heat sesame oil over medium heat in a separate pan. Sauté carrot, green beans, and sea salt for 2-3 minutes. (Add 1-2 tablespoons water, if needed.) Set aside. Warm up tortillas in a toaster oven. Spread tofu mayonnaise on tortillas. Fill with salad greens, carrot-green bean mixture, sauerkraut, sliced avocado, and lentils. Roll into burrito form.