Lobster Panzanella

Photo: Quentin Bacon
Yield
Makes 4 servings (serving size: 1 cup salad and 1 whole-wheat toast)
Lori Powell
March 2016

Prep: 15 minutes; Stand: 20 minutes; Total Time: 35 minutes.

Ingredients

  • 3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1/4 teaspoon sea salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 2 cups cooked lobster meat, coarsely chopped (3/4 pound)
  • 2 cups cherry tomatoes, halved
  • 1/4 cup chopped shallots
  • 1/4 cup chopped fresh chives
  • 1/4 cup chopped fresh basil, plus additional leaves for garnish
  • 4 slices whole-wheat bread, cut into 5- x 3-inch pieces and toasted

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 167
  • Fat per serving 6g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 3g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 19g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 9g
  • Fiber per serving 1g
  • Cholesterol per serving 65mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 435mg
  • Calcium per serving 76mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Whisk together first 4 ingredients (through black pepper) in a large serving bowl. Toss in the lobster and the next 4 ingredients (through basil). Stir to combine, and let stand 15 minutes.

Step 2

Arrange the toasts on serving plates, and top evenly with lobster salad. Let stand 5 minutes for juices to soak into the bread. Garnish with additional basil leaves.

