Adobo-Lime Chicken Tacos

Quentin Bacon
Yield
Makes 4 servings (serving size: 1/2 cup chicken, 1/4 cup slaw, and 2 taco shells with 2 tablespoons salsa)
Lori Powell
March 2016

Toss roasted shredded chicken breasts with south-of-the-border flavors like adobo sauce, lime, and cilantro for these easy chicken-and-broccoli slaw tacos.

Ingredients

  • 2 cups skinless, boneless roasted chicken breast, shredded
  • 3 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro, divided
  • 2 tablespoons light sour cream
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lime juice
  • 1 tablespoon chipotle chiles in adobo sauce
  • 1/2 teaspoon minced garlic
  • 1/4 teaspoon sea salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 1 cup packaged broccoli slaw mix
  • 1 tablespoon seasoned rice vinegar
  • 2 radishes, sliced thin
  • 8 taco shells
  • 1/2 cup salsa verde

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 248
  • Fat per serving 7g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Protein per serving 23g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 21g
  • Fiber per serving 2g
  • Cholesterol per serving 53mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 357mg
  • Calcium per serving 51mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Toss chicken with 2 tablespoons chopped cilantro and the next 6 ingredients (through black pepper) in a medium bowl.

Step 2

Toss slaw mix with rice vinegar, radish, and remaining 1 tablespoon cilantro. Divide chicken and slaw evenly among taco shells. Serve with salsa.

