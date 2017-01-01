Roast Beef Club

Quentin Bacon
Yield
Makes 4 servings (serving size: 1 sandwich and 1 pickle)
Lori Powell
March 2016

Tomato chutney and watercress make the Roast Beef Club worthy of its title.

Ingredients

  • 12 slices whole-grain bread, cut into 3 1/4-inch circles and lightly toasted
  • 4 tablespoons jarred tomato chutney
  • 1/2 pound thinly sliced roast beef
  • 1/2 cup watercress sprigs
  • 8 large basil leaves
  • 1 ounce crumbled blue cheese
  • 4 pickle spears

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 286
  • Fat per serving 8g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 25g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 30g
  • Fiber per serving 5g
  • Cholesterol per serving 48mg
  • Iron per serving 3mg
  • Sodium per serving 650mg
  • Calcium per serving 121mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Place 4 bread circles on a work surface, and top each with 1 slice of roast beef; spoon 1/2 tablespoon tomato chutney on top. Add 1 sprig watercress; top with 1 basil leaf, 1 teaspoon blue cheese, and a bread round.

Step 2

Repeat the layer one more time, and top with remaining 4 bread rounds. Serve each club with a pickle spear.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up