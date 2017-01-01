Coconut-Ginger Sorbet-Wiches

Makes 4 servings (serving size: 1 sandwich)
Lori Powell
March 2016

Prep: 20 minutes; Freeze: 10 minutes.

Low Sodium

  • 1/4 cup coconut chips, toasted
  • 8 thin ginger cookies (such as Anna's)
  • 4 ounces coconut sorbet

  • Calories per serving 137
  • Fat per serving 6g
  • Saturated fat per serving 5g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 1g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 19g
  • Fiber per serving 1g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 100mg
  • Calcium per serving 12mg

Place toasted coconut on a plate. Arrange 4 cookies top sides down on a work surface, and, using a 1-ounce ice cream scoop, top each cookie with 1 scoop sorbet. Top sorbet with remaining cookies, and press down gently until sorbet covers cookie. Roll sides with toasted coconut, pressing gently to adhere.

Place cookies on a baking sheet, and freeze about 10 minutes or until firm; serve.

