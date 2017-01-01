Cherry-Chocolate Sundae with Spiced-Almond Praline

Step 1

Preheat oven to 375°. Stir together first 4 ingredients (through pepper) in a small bowl. Add almonds, and stir gently until well-combined. Transfer to a parchment paper-lined baking sheet, and spread nuts in a single layer. Bake in middle of oven, stirring occasionally, about 6 minutes or until golden brown and fragrant. Remove parchment from pan, and let almonds cool on paper. Nuts will crisp as they cool.