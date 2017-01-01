Chocolate Bonbon Bombes

Makes 8 servings (serving size: 1 bonbon)
Lori Powell
March 2016

Prep: 15 minutes; Freeze: 25 minutes.

You will need 1 1/2- to 2-ounce molds for this recipe. We used Wilton's Brownie Pop Silicone Mold ($9.99; Wilton.com).

Low Sodium

Ingredients

  • 2 cups light chocolate or chocolate peanut butter ice cream
  • 5 tablespoons chopped salted peanuts
  • 4 ounces bittersweet chocolate, melted and cooled

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 163
  • Fat per serving 9g
  • Saturated fat per serving 4g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 3g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 4g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 17g
  • Fiber per serving 2g
  • Cholesterol per serving 8mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 35mg
  • Calcium per serving 59mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Fill molds with ice cream using a 3/4-ounce (scant tablespoon) ice cream scoop until half-full; top each with 1/2 tablespoon chopped peanuts. Fill with another scoop of ice cream, and smooth top. Freeze for at least 20 minutes or until firm.

Step 2

Unmold bombes, and place on chilled serving plates. Drizzle tops with melted chocolate, and sprinkle with remaining 1 tablespoon chopped peanuts for garnish. Freeze for 5 minutes more; serve.

