Strawberry Waffle Wiches

Quentin Bacon
Prep Time
20 Mins
Total Time
10 Mins
Yield
Makes 4 servings (serving size: 1 sandwich)
Lori Powell
March 2016

Create your own ice cream sandwiches with waffle cookies and toppings like chocolate chips. This is one summer project the kids will love to help with!

Recipe Is:
Low Sodium

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup miniature dark chocolate chips
  • 8 waffle cookies (such as Jules Destrooper)
  • 1 cup strawberry light ice cream

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 286
  • Fat per serving 14g
  • Saturated fat per serving 6g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 3g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 40g
  • Fiber per serving 2g
  • Cholesterol per serving 8mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 107mg
  • Calcium per serving 37mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Place the chocolate chips on a plate. Arrange 4 cookies on a work surface, and, using a 1-ounce ice cream scoop, top each cookie with 1 scoop ice cream. Top the ice cream with the remaining cookies, and press down gently until the ice cream covers the cookie. Roll sides of the cookies in chips, pressing gently to adhere.

Step 2

Place cookies on a baking sheet, and freeze for about 10 minutes or until firm; serve.

