- Calories per serving 221
- Fat per serving 7g
- Saturated fat per serving 4g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 3g
- Carbohydrate per serving 42g
- Fiber per serving 1g
- Cholesterol per serving 35mg
- Iron per serving 0.0mg
- Sodium per serving 49mg
- Calcium per serving 79mg
Semifreddo with Honeyed Fresh Berries
Quentin Bacon
Prep: 20 minutes; Freeze: about 4 hours.
If you can't find Meyer lemons, regular lemons work just as well.
How to Make It
Step 1
Line an 8 1/2- x 4-inch loaf pan with plastic wrap, leaving plenty of extra wrap on the ends. Set aside.
Step 2
Stir together first 3 ingredients in a bowl. Gently fold in whipped cream topping until well-combined.
Step 3
Spread the mixture into a prepared pan. Sprinkle evenly with cookie crumbs; fold over plastic wrap to cover. Freeze mixture at least 4 hours or until firm.
Step 4
Toss berries with honey about 15 minutes before serving; let stand.
Step 5
Lift semifreddo from pan with plastic wrap, and transfer crumb side down to a cutting board. Use a serrated knife (dipped in hot water and wiped dry) to cut loaf into slices. Serve topped with the mixed berries.