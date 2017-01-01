- Calories per serving 390
- Fat per serving 9g
- Saturated fat per serving 2g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 3g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 3g
- Protein per serving 40g
- Carbohydrate per serving 38g
- Fiber per serving 6g
- Cholesterol per serving 85mg
- Sodium per serving 430mg
- Resistant starch per serving 2.4g
Fish Tacos with Sesame Ginger Slaw
Jim Bathie
Corn tortillas add a hearty dose of RS to this traditional Tex-Mex dish.
How to Make It
Step 1
Heat a nonstick skillet or grill pan over medium heat. Spray fish with cooking spray; sprinkle with salt and pepper. Add fish to pan; cook 10 to 12 minutes, turning once, until fish flakes easily with a fork.
Step 2
Combine yogurt and next 5 ingredients (through honey) in a small bowl, stirring with a whisk. Combine dressing and coleslaw mix, tossing to coat.
Step 3
Place 2 ounces fish in each tortilla. Top with coleslaw.
The CarbLovers Diet