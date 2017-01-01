Caribbean Mahimahi with Banana Chutney

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat oven to 425Ã¯¿½.

Step 2 Bring 2 cups water to a boil in a medium saucepan over medium-high heat. Reduce heat to low. Add rice and coconut; simmer, covered, 5 minutes. Turn off heat; stir in beans, and set aside.

Step 3 While rice cooks, combine salt, allspice, thyme, and cayenne pepper in a small bowl; set aside.

Step 4 Arrange fish in an 8-inch square glass baking dish. Drizzle oil over fish, and rub to ensure pieces are evenly coated. Sprinkle half of seasoning mixture over fish; turn fish over and coat with remaining seasoning.

Step 5 Add 1/2 cup water to pan and bake at 425Ã¯¿½ for 10 to 12 minutes or until fish flakes easily with a fork or until desired degree of doneness.