Bistro-Style Sirloin with New Potatoes

Yield
4 servings
March 2016

A classic, high-protein meal. Boiling the potatoes whole kicks the Resistant Starch factor up several notches.

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 pounds baby new potatoes
  • 1 1/4 pounds lean sirloin, trimmed of visible fat
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt, divided
  • freshly grounded black pepper
  • 6 teaspoons olive oil, divided
  • 1 large shallot, finely chopped (about 3 tablespoons)
  • 1/2 cup dry red wine
  • 4 cups arugula, divided

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 400
  • Fat per serving 13g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 7g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 35g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 30g
  • Fiber per serving 4g
  • Cholesterol per serving 60mg
  • Sodium per serving 390mg
  • Resistant starch per serving 2.3g

How to Make It

Step 1

Place potatoes in a large saucepan; cover with cold water. Bring water to a boil, and cook 15 minutes until potatoes can be pierced with a fork. Drain and cool potatoes. Slice potatoes in half.

Step 2

While potatoes cook, divide steak into 4 equal portions and season with ï¿½ teaspoon salt and freshly ground black pepper. Heat 2 teaspoons oil in a large heavy skillet over medium-high heat. Add steaks to pan, and cook 4 to 6 minutes per side, or until a meat thermometer inserted into the thickest part of the steak reads at least 145ï¿½. Transfer steaks to a plate and keep warm.

Step 3

Reduce heat to medium-low; add 2 teaspoons oil and shallots. Arrange potatoes, cut sides down, in pan, and cook 5 minutes or until potatoes begin to brown.

Step 4

Season with remaining ï¿½ teaspoon salt and freshly ground black pepper. Transfer potatoes to a bowl and keep warm.

Step 5

Increase heat to medium-high. Add wine and gently scrape pan to loosen browned bits. Add remaining 2 teaspoons olive oil, and cook until liquid is reduced by half. Place 1 cup arugula on each of 4 plates; divide steak and potatoes evenly among them. Top each serving with approximately 1 tablespoon sauce.

