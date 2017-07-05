Tuscan Barley Salad

Yield
4 (1 1/2 cups) servings
March 2016

Make sure to batch-cook barley earlier in the week to speed the prep time for this high-fiber, high-Resistant Starch dish. The orange zest adds a wonderful bright flavor to the salad, which tastes even better if made a day ahead of time.

Recipe Is:
Meatless

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup chopped walnuts
  • 1 navel orange
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 4 cups cooked pearl barley
  • 1/2 pound fennel bulb, thinly sliced (about 1 cup) and 2 tablespoons chopped fennel fronds
  • 1/4 cup thinly sliced sun-dried tomatoes, packed in water

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 380
  • Fat per serving 17g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 6.5g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 8g
  • Protein per serving 7g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 54g
  • Fiber per serving 9g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0mg
  • Sodium per serving 230mg
  • Resistant starch per serving 3.8g

How to Make It

Step 1

Toast walnuts in a nonstick skillet over medium heat, stirring frequently to prevent scorching, about 5 minutes or until fragrant. Transfer walnuts to a plate, and set aside.

Step 2

Use a microplane grater or vegetable peeler ok to remove the zest from the orange (only the colorful skin, not the bitter white part underneath). If using a vegetable peeler, chop the zest finely; place zest in a large bowl. Carefully peel the orange with a knife, removing all of the white pith and outer membrane. Hold the fruit over the bowl and cut between the inner membranes to release the orange segments; let them drop into the bowl, along with the juices. Use clean hands to tear larger segments into smaller pieces.

Step 3

Add olive oil and salt; toss until combined. Add barley, fennel, sun-dried tomatoes, and reserved walnuts. Toss until thoroughly combined.

