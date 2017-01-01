Smoked Salmon & Avocado Hand Rolls

Yield
3 rolls
Health.com
July 2010

Thereï¿½s no raw seafood in this roll, so even those who avoid sushi for that reason can enjoy this. To save time, use the brown rice that you batch-cooked earlier in the week, or use a precooked variety.

Ingredients

  • 1/4 avocado, mashed
  • 3 nori (seaweed) sheets
  • 3/4 cup cooked and cooled brown rice
  • 1 ounce smoked salmon
  • 3 slices tomato
  • 3 tablespoons chopped red onion
  • 1 tablespoon capers

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 400
  • Fat per serving 12g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 7g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2.5g
  • Protein per serving 26g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 47g
  • Fiber per serving 9g
  • Cholesterol per serving 45mg
  • Sodium per serving 430mg
  • Resistant starch per serving 2.6g

How to Make It

Step 1

Spread avocado on nori sheets.

Step 2

Top avocado with brown rice, salmon, tomato, onion, and capers; roll up nori sheets.

CarbLovers Diet Cookbook

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up