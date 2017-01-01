Roast Beef Sandwich with Horseradish Aï¿½oli

- Calories per serving 370
- Fat per serving 15g
- Saturated fat per serving 2.5g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 3.5g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 6g
- Protein per serving 17g
- Carbohydrate per serving 43g
- Fiber per serving 5g
- Cholesterol per serving 30mg
- Sodium per serving 1210mg
- Resistant starch per serving 1.8g
Roast Beef Sandwich with Horseradish Aioli
Jim Bathie
The rye bread in this sandwich packs a good amount of Resistant Starch, and the veggies contribute plenty of fiber to keep you feeling satisfied all afternoon long.
How to Make It
Step 1
Combine mayonnaise and horseradish in a small bowl; stir well with a whisk.
Step 2
Spread mayonnaise mixture on bread slices. Top 1 bread slice with roast beef, spinach, and remaining bread slice.
Step 3
Serve with cucumber slices drizzled with dressing.