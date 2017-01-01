- Calories per serving 370
- Fat per serving 21g
- Saturated fat per serving 7g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 8g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Protein per serving 11g
- Carbohydrate per serving 36g
- Fiber per serving 7g
- Cholesterol per serving 20mg
- Sodium per serving 720mg
- Resistant starch per serving 1g
Pecan-Crusted Goat Cheese Salad with Pomegranate Vinaigrette
Jim Bathie
This easy and elegant dish is a wonderful replacement for a boring salad. Polenta, pecan-crusted goat cheese, and a quick vinaigrette bring a lot of flavor.
Rich in monounsaturated fats, CLAs, fiber, and oleic acid, this just might win the award for the most filling, slimming, and satisfying salad ever created.
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Step 1
Heat a large nonstick skillet over medium heat. Spray polenta slices with cooking spray. Add to pan, and cook 5 minutes. Turn slices, and cook 5 minutes.
Step 2
Shape goat cheese into a patty; coat with chopped pecans.
Step 3
Combine juice, oil, and mustard in a small bowl; stir well with a whisk.
Step 4
Arrange spinach and carrot on a plate. Top with polenta, pecan-crusted goat cheese, and dressing.
The CarbLovers Diet