Pecan-Crusted Goat Cheese Salad with Pomegranate Vinaigrette

Jim Bathie
Prep Time
5 Mins
Cook Time
10 Mins
Yield
1 serving
Health.com
March 2016

This easy and elegant dish is a wonderful replacement for a boring salad. Polenta, pecan-crusted goat cheese, and a quick vinaigrette bring a lot of flavor.

Rich in monounsaturated fats, CLAs, fiber, and oleic acid, this just might win the award for the most filling, slimming, and satisfying salad ever created.

Recipe Is:
Low Cholesterol

Ingredients

  • 4 ounces polenta in tube, cut into 3 (1/2-inch-thick) slices
  • Cooking spray
  • 1 ounce goat cheese
  • 1 tablespoon chopped pecans
  • 2 tablespoons pomegranate juice
  • 1 teaspoon olive oil
  • 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
  • 3 cups fresh spinach
  • 1/2 cup shredded carrot

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 370
  • Fat per serving 21g
  • Saturated fat per serving 7g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 8g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Protein per serving 11g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 36g
  • Fiber per serving 7g
  • Cholesterol per serving 20mg
  • Sodium per serving 720mg
  • Resistant starch per serving 1g

How to Make It

Step 1

Heat a large nonstick skillet over medium heat. Spray polenta slices with cooking spray. Add to pan, and cook 5 minutes. Turn slices, and cook 5 minutes.

Step 2

Shape goat cheese into a patty; coat with chopped pecans.

Step 3

Combine juice, oil, and mustard in a small bowl; stir well with a whisk.

Step 4

Arrange spinach and carrot on a plate. Top with polenta, pecan-crusted goat cheese, and dressing.

The CarbLovers Diet

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up