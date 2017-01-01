- Calories per serving 420
- Fat per serving 6g
- Saturated fat per serving 1.5g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.5g
- Protein per serving 39g
- Carbohydrate per serving 56g
- Fiber per serving 8g
- Cholesterol per serving 75mg
- Sodium per serving 750mg
- Resistant starch per serving 1g
Moroccan Chicken Pita
Jim Bathie
This quick and easy lunch option can be made even easier if you use rotisserie chicken or precooked chicken strips.
How to Make It
Combine first 5 ingredients (through cinnamon) in a small bowl, stirring well with a whisk. Combine chicken, carrot, and dates in a bowl. Add dressing; toss gently to coat. Fill pita halves with chicken mixture and spinach.
The CarbLovers Diet