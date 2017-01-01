Mediterranean Pasta Salad

Jim Bathie
Prep Time
15 Mins
Cook Time
15 Mins
Yield
4 servings
Health.com
March 2016

Peas are an easy way to bump up the Resistant Starch in any dish. Just keep a bag of frozen peas in the freezer so you can easily add them to this and other grain salads.

Recipe Is:
Meatless

Ingredients

  • 8 ounces multigrain farfalle
  • Zest and juice of 1 lemon
  • 2 teaspoons olive oil
  • 1 13.5- ounce can artichoke hearts packed in water, drained and chopped
  • 8 ounces fresh part-skim mozzarella cheese, chopped
  • 1/4 cup chopped bottled roasted red bell pepper
  • 1/4 cup chopped fresh parsley
  • 1/2 cup frozen peas

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 420
  • Fat per serving 20g
  • Saturated fat per serving 8g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 20g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 50g
  • Fiber per serving 8g
  • Cholesterol per serving 45mg
  • Sodium per serving 200mg
  • Resistant starch per serving 2.4g

How to Make It

Step 1

Cook pasta according to package instructions, omitting salt and fat.

Step 2

While pasta cooks, combine zest and juice of 1 lemon and 2 teaspoons olive oil in a large bowl; stir well with a whisk. Add artichoke hearts, cheese, bell pepper, and parsley; toss to combine.

Step 3

Place peas in a colander; when pasta is cooked, drain pasta over peas. Shake well to drain, but do not run under cold water. Add pasta and peas to artichoke mixture, and toss well until thoroughly combined. Serve warm or at room temperature.

The CarbLovers Diet

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up