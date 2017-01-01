Ham, Sliced Pear & Swiss Sandwich

Jim Bathie
Prep Time
5 Mins
Yield
1 serving
Health.com
March 2016

Fill your lunchbox with tasty recipes this week that come together in minutes. Six simple ingredients are all you need for a delicious sandwich.

The pear adds flavor, texture, and fiber to this traditional ham and Swiss sandwich.

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon plain Greek-style low-fat yogurt
  • 1/4 teaspoon dried dill
  • 2 slices pumpernickel bread
  • 1 ounce lean sliced ham
  • 1 small pear, thinly sliced
  • 1 1- ounce slice Swiss cheese

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 390
  • Fat per serving 11g
  • Saturated fat per serving 6g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 2.5g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 19g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 56g
  • Fiber per serving 9g
  • Cholesterol per serving 35g
  • Sodium per serving 820mg
  • Resistant starch per serving 2.6g

How to Make It

Step 1

Combine yogurt and dill in a small bowl, stirring until blended.

Step 2

Spread yogurt mixture on bread slices. Top 1 bread slice with ham, half of pear slices, cheese, and remaining bread slice. Serve with remaining pear slices on the side.

