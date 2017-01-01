- Calories per serving 390
- Fat per serving 11g
- Saturated fat per serving 6g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 2.5g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 19g
- Carbohydrate per serving 56g
- Fiber per serving 9g
- Cholesterol per serving 35g
- Sodium per serving 820mg
- Resistant starch per serving 2.6g
Ham, Sliced Pear & Swiss Sandwich
Jim Bathie
Fill your lunchbox with tasty recipes this week that come together in minutes. Six simple ingredients are all you need for a delicious sandwich.
The pear adds flavor, texture, and fiber to this traditional ham and Swiss sandwich.
How to Make It
Step 1
Combine yogurt and dill in a small bowl, stirring until blended.
Step 2
Spread yogurt mixture on bread slices. Top 1 bread slice with ham, half of pear slices, cheese, and remaining bread slice. Serve with remaining pear slices on the side.
