- Calories per serving 370
- Fat per serving 6g
- Saturated fat per serving .5g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 2.5g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.5g
- Protein per serving 19g
- Carbohydrate per serving 65g
- Fiber per serving 21g
- Cholesterol per serving 0mg
- Sodium per serving 680mg
- Resistant starch per serving 5.3g
Greek Lentil Soup with Toasted Pita
There’s nothing more comforting than a warm bowl of soup when temperatures outside start to cool off. That’s why we love this Greek-inspired lentil soup that’s packed with good-for-you veggies and legumes. Even better, the hearty dish only take 20 minutes to make from start to finish, so it’s a perfect choice for wintry weeknights. In this video, we’ll show you how to make the super-simple soup at home.
Let’s talk about lentils. The versatile legume is a great source of resistant starch and is also high in fiber, which aids digestion and also helps keep you full for longer. And just one cup of cooked lentils can deliver an impressive 17 grams of protein, making them an awesome choice for vegetarians and vegans.
For this soup, we add vitamin-packed veggies like carrots, onions, and garlic to lentils and water to create a base that’s full of wholesome goodness. Spices like dried oregano help to add an extra hint of flavor to the bowl too. And the whole dish is only 370 calories per serving.
To complete the meal, we love pairing the soup with a few slices of toasted pita. Adding this small portion of whole grains to your plate will help keep you energized.
So, how is it done? Simply add the veggies and oil together and cook them in a Dutch oven for about five minutes. Doing so will give the vegetables a rich, caramelized flavor.
Next, add the water and lentils. Simmer the ingredients, keeping them partially covered, for about 15 minutes. Once cooked, use a hand blender to puree the soup until it’s semi-smooth and thick. Drizzle your bowl with lemon juice for a refreshing Mediterranean finish. Enjoy!
How to Make It
Heat oil in a large Dutch oven over medium heat. Add celery, carrot, onion, garlic, oregano, salt, and pepper; cook 5 minutes.
Add the water and lentils. Simmer, partially covered, 15 minutes.
With a hand blender or potato masher, puree soup until semi-smooth and thick.
Drizzle with lemon juice; serve with toasted pita triangles.
